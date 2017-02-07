Great Groceries: Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

4 skinless boneless chicken breasts 
1 onion, diced
1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup
1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of chicken soup
1 Tbsp. fresh parsley
1 tsp. poultry seasoning
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 cups frozen peas and carrots, defrosted
1 can refrigerated biscuits


Add onion and chicken to a slow cooker.

In a medium bowl, combine cream of mushroom soup, cream of chicken soup, parsley, poultry seasoning and pepper. Spread over chicken breasts. Top with chicken broth and cook on high for 4 hours.

Roll each biscuit thin and flat; cut into 4 strips. Add vegetables and biscuit strips to slow cooker and stir. Cook for 1 hour more. Remove chicken breasts and slightly shred. Add chicken back in slow cooker, cook for an additional 10 minutes and serve.

