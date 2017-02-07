Howland Giant Eagle open again after officer involved shooting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Howland Giant Eagle open again after officer involved shooting

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

The Giant Eagle in Howland Township is open for business again after a Howland Township officer was involved in a shooting outside the store Tuesday evening.

An employee told 21 News around 6:40 a.m. that the store was open again. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was still on scene around 6 this morning.

Sheriff Paul Monroe tells 21 News crews on the scene that Howland police officers were involved in an investigation. He could not release any details on the nature of the investigation. 

Monroe did say that the officers feared for their life, and they shot a male subject. 

That person was taken to the hospital. Police are not releasing his identity, or the nature of why he was shot, but say he is still alive at this point. 

Police on the scene were not able to say whether the person shot during the officer involved incident was related to an investigation into a deadly shooting just a few miles away in Weathersfield. 


 

