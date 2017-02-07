Howland Giant Eagle open again after officer involved shooting

When you take a prescription, how well do you really understand the risks? A class of antibiotics is associated with side effects that can affect tendons, muscles, joints, nerves and the central nervous system. A Youngstown woman never read the side effects until she experienced symptoms firsthand.More >>
When you take a prescription, how well do you really understand the risks? A class of antibiotics is associated with side effects that can affect tendons, muscles, joints, nerves and the central nervous system. A Youngstown woman never read the side effects until she experienced symptoms firsthand.More >>
According to a report from the CDC, new Hepatitis C infections have tripled because of the opioid epidemic.More >>
According to a report from the CDC, new Hepatitis C infections have tripled because of the opioid epidemic.More >>
Warren police are investigating a report that someone broke into an Elm Road business, and left with the cash register drawer, the safe, and about 30 phones valued at an estimated $21,000. The owner says he was opening the Boost Mobile store on the 1800 block of Elm Road NE Wednesday morning when he found that all the phones were missing from a glass counter.More >>
Warren police are investigating a report that someone broke into an Elm Road business, and left with the cash register drawer, the safe, and about 30 phones valued at an estimated $21,000. The owner says he was opening the Boost Mobile store on the 1800 block of Elm Road NE Wednesday morning when he found that all the phones were missing from a glass counter.More >>
An investigation into the disappearance of a thirteen year old girl in Ashtabula, Ohio led authorities across state lines into Sharon, Pennsylvania on Thursday. That's where police arrested registered sex offender, 46-year-old John Richard Bove following a car chase and foot pursuit. Sharon police spotted a car fitting the description of one being driven by Bove, who was wanted for the kidnapping of the Ashtabula teenager.More >>
An investigation into the disappearance of a thirteen year old girl in Ashtabula, Ohio led authorities across state lines into Sharon, Pennsylvania on Thursday. That's where police arrested registered sex offender, 46-year-old John Richard Bove following a car chase and foot pursuit. Sharon police spotted a car fitting the description of one being driven by Bove, who was wanted for the kidnapping of the Ashtabula teenager.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Carlos Carrasco and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Carlos Carrasco and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.More >>
Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>