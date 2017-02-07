Howland Giant Eagle open again after officer involved shooting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Howland Giant Eagle open again after officer involved shooting

Posted: Updated:
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

The Giant Eagle in Howland Township is open for business again after a Howland Township officer was involved in a shooting outside the store Tuesday evening.

An employee told 21 News around 6:40 a.m. that the store was open again. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was still on scene around 6 this morning.

Sheriff Paul Monroe tells 21 News crews on the scene that Howland police officers were involved in an investigation. He could not release any details on the nature of the investigation. 

Monroe did say that the officers feared for their life, and they shot a male subject. 

That person was taken to the hospital. Police are not releasing his identity, or the nature of why he was shot, but say he is still alive at this point. 

Police on the scene were not able to say whether the person shot during the officer involved incident was related to an investigation into a deadly shooting just a few miles away in Weathersfield. 


 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Liberty couple arrested after car crashes into home

    Liberty couple arrested after car crashes into home

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:15 AM EDT2017-05-12 10:15:37 GMT

    A man and woman from Liberty are in the Trumbull County Jail after police say they were in a car with a child that crashed into a township home. The car failed to make it around a curve on Roosevelt Drive early Friday, traveling off the street and crashing into the corner of a house. When police arrived they found a woman and child , but a man who was in the car had fled on foot. Police searched streets in the neighborhood until they found and arrested the suspect.

    More >>

    A man and woman from Liberty are in the Trumbull County Jail after police say they were in a car with a child that crashed into a township home. The car failed to make it around a curve on Roosevelt Drive early Friday, traveling off the street and crashing into the corner of a house. When police arrived they found a woman and child , but a man who was in the car had fled on foot. Police searched streets in the neighborhood until they found and arrested the suspect.

    More >>

  • Side effects: Potential adverse reactions associated with class of antibiotics

    Side effects: Potential adverse reactions associated with class of antibiotics

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:15 AM EDT2017-05-12 10:15:03 GMT

    When you take a prescription, how well do you really understand the risks?A class of antibiotics is associated with side effects that can affect tendons, muscles, joints, nerves and the central nervous system.A Youngstown woman never read the side effects until she experienced symptoms firsthand.Vitamins go down easily for Kalea Hall but prescriptions are a tough pill to swallow."I'm pretty terrified to take anything, especially antibiotics," she said.

    More >>

    When you take a prescription, how well do you really understand the risks?A class of antibiotics is associated with side effects that can affect tendons, muscles, joints, nerves and the central nervous system.A Youngstown woman never read the side effects until she experienced symptoms firsthand.Vitamins go down easily for Kalea Hall but prescriptions are a tough pill to swallow."I'm pretty terrified to take anything, especially antibiotics," she said.

    More >>

  • Hepatitis C infections on the rise in Mahoning County

    Hepatitis C infections on the rise in Mahoning County

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-05-12 10:13:59 GMT

    According to a report from the CDC, new Hepatitis C infections have tripled because of the opioid epidemic.  The Mahoning County Board of Health told 21 News there has been a noticeable increase in the number of Hepatitis C infections here. The virus is transmitted by sharing needles with an infected person or through sexual contact. 

    More >>

    According to a report from the CDC, new Hepatitis C infections have tripled because of the opioid epidemic.  The Mahoning County Board of Health told 21 News there has been a noticeable increase in the number of Hepatitis C infections here. The virus is transmitted by sharing needles with an infected person or through sexual contact. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms