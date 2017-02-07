Former Youngstown State player leads nation in scoring

MOUNT PLEASANT, Michigan - Marcus Keene may be small in stature at 5 feet 9 inches tall, but he's leading the nation in scoring at more than 30 points a game, and added to that Tuesday night scoring 41 against Ohio University in a 97-87 win.

Keene, a one time member of the Youngstown State basketball program, left the program after being suspended for reportedly punching another player during practice. At that time he was the Penguins leading scorer at 15.6 points.

Soon after, he transferred to Central Michigan and the rest is history.

Upon joining the Chippewas he told the Detroit Free Press, " I decided to leave Youngstown State because I didn't feel it was the right fit. I liked the coaching staff and players, but I wanted to go to a different spot, a winning organization."

Keene is the story of college basketball. His 41 against the Bobcats was the fifth time he's clipped the 40 point mark and even scored 50 in a game this season.