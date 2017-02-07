Massachusetts couple names son born during Super Bowl Brady

Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the country

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

Arkansas State Police say a sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and two others were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system.

Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.

US prosecutors told to push for more, harsher punishments

The former watchdog over U.S. reconstruction efforts in Iraq has been forced out of a powerful Texas job after he moonlighted as a consultant for the Iraq government.

The longtime lawman who oversaw the Los Angeles jail system is facing a lengthy term behind bars.

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts couple whose son was born right before the Patriots 25-point comeback in the Super Bowl has named the newborn "Brady."

Sean Gaffney tells the Cape Cod Times (http://bit.ly/2jYkRXz ) he decided if the Plymouth couple's fourth child was born the Patriots would erase their 28-3 deficit.

The 7.7-pound baby boy was born at 8:49 p.m. Sunday, and mom Colleen says "Literally, right after he was born, they came back." The Patriots rallied for a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Their son was named after Patriots quarterback and game MVP Tom Brady.

Brady has an older brother and two older sisters, including 6-year-old Quinn, named after dad's favorite Notre Dame quarterback, Brady Quinn. The family dog is named Rudy, after inspirational Notre Dame walk-on Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger.

This story has been corrected to show that the Gaffney family is from Plymouth, not Falmouth.

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times

