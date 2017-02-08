Improvements on the way for Hubbard Township

A man and woman from Liberty are in the Trumbull County Jail after police say they were in a car with a child that crashed into a township home. The car failed to make it around a curve on Roosevelt Drive early Friday, traveling off the street and crashing into the corner of a house. When police arrived they found a woman and child , but a man who was in the car had fled on foot. Police searched streets in the neighborhood until they found and arrested the suspect.More >>
When you take a prescription, how well do you really understand the risks?A class of antibiotics is associated with side effects that can affect tendons, muscles, joints, nerves and the central nervous system.A Youngstown woman never read the side effects until she experienced symptoms firsthand.Vitamins go down easily for Kalea Hall but prescriptions are a tough pill to swallow."I'm pretty terrified to take anything, especially antibiotics," she said.More >>
According to a report from the CDC, new Hepatitis C infections have tripled because of the opioid epidemic. The Mahoning County Board of Health told 21 News there has been a noticeable increase in the number of Hepatitis C infections here. The virus is transmitted by sharing needles with an infected person or through sexual contact.More >>
An investigation into the disappearance of a thirteen year old girl in Ashtabula, Ohio led authorities across state lines into Sharon, Pennsylvania on Thursday. That's where police arrested registered sex offender, 46-year-old John Richard Bove following a car chase and foot pursuit. Sharon police spotted a car fitting the description of one being driven by Bove, who was wanted in connection with the kidnapping of the Ashtabula teenager.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Carlos Carrasco and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
