Improvements on the way for Hubbard Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Improvements on the way for Hubbard Township

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

It's been over a year in the making, but Tuesday night Trumbull County's Planning Commission announced its final details to Hubbard Township's comprehensive plan. 

The plan is set to make improvements to Hubbard for the next decade.

Included on the list of renovations are new water lines and sidewalks to densely populated neighborhoods. Also, big additions are coming to the commercial sector of the township.

"The commercial district right off of 80 we are looking to add a little bit more commercial and really take advantage of travelers coming off 80 and stopping for a rest right there in Hubbard," said Trumbull County Planner Nick Coggins. 

The comprehensive plan won't use any new taxpayer money, but instead, be taken out of the township's general fund.

Hubbard Township Trustee Fred Hanley says he's happy the plan looked to address the needs of the residents of Hubbard. "Just reading the surveys that were conducted just spoke volumes of the needs of the people and what they wanted. This document has to be reflective of their needs, and I'm confident that it is reflective," he said.  

Hubbard residents presented their questions to the comprehensive plan board tonight, and those comments will be reviewed. There will then be a final draft presented to the trustees at their meeting on March 13.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Liberty couple arrested after car crashes into home

    Liberty couple arrested after car crashes into home

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:15 AM EDT2017-05-12 10:15:37 GMT

    A man and woman from Liberty are in the Trumbull County Jail after police say they were in a car with a child that crashed into a township home. The car failed to make it around a curve on Roosevelt Drive early Friday, traveling off the street and crashing into the corner of a house. When police arrived they found a woman and child , but a man who was in the car had fled on foot. Police searched streets in the neighborhood until they found and arrested the suspect.

    More >>

    A man and woman from Liberty are in the Trumbull County Jail after police say they were in a car with a child that crashed into a township home. The car failed to make it around a curve on Roosevelt Drive early Friday, traveling off the street and crashing into the corner of a house. When police arrived they found a woman and child , but a man who was in the car had fled on foot. Police searched streets in the neighborhood until they found and arrested the suspect.

    More >>

  • Side effects: Potential adverse reactions associated with class of antibiotics

    Side effects: Potential adverse reactions associated with class of antibiotics

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:15 AM EDT2017-05-12 10:15:03 GMT

    When you take a prescription, how well do you really understand the risks?A class of antibiotics is associated with side effects that can affect tendons, muscles, joints, nerves and the central nervous system.A Youngstown woman never read the side effects until she experienced symptoms firsthand.Vitamins go down easily for Kalea Hall but prescriptions are a tough pill to swallow."I'm pretty terrified to take anything, especially antibiotics," she said.

    More >>

    When you take a prescription, how well do you really understand the risks?A class of antibiotics is associated with side effects that can affect tendons, muscles, joints, nerves and the central nervous system.A Youngstown woman never read the side effects until she experienced symptoms firsthand.Vitamins go down easily for Kalea Hall but prescriptions are a tough pill to swallow."I'm pretty terrified to take anything, especially antibiotics," she said.

    More >>

  • Hepatitis C infections on the rise in Mahoning County

    Hepatitis C infections on the rise in Mahoning County

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-05-12 10:13:59 GMT

    According to a report from the CDC, new Hepatitis C infections have tripled because of the opioid epidemic.  The Mahoning County Board of Health told 21 News there has been a noticeable increase in the number of Hepatitis C infections here. The virus is transmitted by sharing needles with an infected person or through sexual contact. 

    More >>

    According to a report from the CDC, new Hepatitis C infections have tripled because of the opioid epidemic.  The Mahoning County Board of Health told 21 News there has been a noticeable increase in the number of Hepatitis C infections here. The virus is transmitted by sharing needles with an infected person or through sexual contact. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms