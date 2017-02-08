Improvements on the way for Hubbard Township

It's been over a year in the making, but Tuesday night Trumbull County's Planning Commission announced its final details to Hubbard Township's comprehensive plan.

The plan is set to make improvements to Hubbard for the next decade.

Included on the list of renovations are new water lines and sidewalks to densely populated neighborhoods. Also, big additions are coming to the commercial sector of the township.

"The commercial district right off of 80 we are looking to add a little bit more commercial and really take advantage of travelers coming off 80 and stopping for a rest right there in Hubbard," said Trumbull County Planner Nick Coggins.

The comprehensive plan won't use any new taxpayer money, but instead, be taken out of the township's general fund.

Hubbard Township Trustee Fred Hanley says he's happy the plan looked to address the needs of the residents of Hubbard. "Just reading the surveys that were conducted just spoke volumes of the needs of the people and what they wanted. This document has to be reflective of their needs, and I'm confident that it is reflective," he said.

Hubbard residents presented their questions to the comprehensive plan board tonight, and those comments will be reviewed. There will then be a final draft presented to the trustees at their meeting on March 13.