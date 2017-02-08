Improvements on the way for Hubbard Township

Charges have been filed in Ohio and Pennsylvania courts against an Ashtabula, Ohio man who remains held in the Mercer County Jail. According to Ashtabula Municipal Court records, charges of kidnapping and auto theft have been filed against 46-year-old John Bove, who was arrested after a car chase and foot pursuit in Sharon, Pennsylvania on Thursday.More >>
Boardman police say they're obtaining warrants to inspect computers seized from two township homes on Friday. Officers spent the morning searching both the former and current homes of a 47-year-old Robert Boyd. Police searched a home on Lockwood Boulevard where Boyd is currently living, as well as his former residence on West Boulevard that was damaged by fire last year.More >>
General Motors is extending the warranty on thousands of older cars and SUVs after the U.S. government began investigating complaints that the headlights can suddenly go dark. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started the probe last month after getting 128 complaints about low-beam headlight failures. The investigation could lead to expansion of previous recalls.More >>
Authorities say a police officer was wounded amid reports of a shooting at an Ohio nursing home. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says Friday that the situation has ended and there is no threat to the public. Reports of the shooting at the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville came around 7:30 a.m. A local elementary school was put on lockdown, and parents later were told they could pick up their children at a nearby middle school.More >>
No. 2 Youngstown State scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 9-2 win over No. 3 Valparaiso in the Horizon League Championship on Thursday evening.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 11, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
