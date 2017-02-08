Ramp off I-680 in Youngstown closing today for repairs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ramp off I-680 in Youngstown closing today for repairs

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Drivers on I-680 in Youngstown will have to take a small detour around lunch time today.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said they will be closing down the ramps from 1-680 to US 62 eastbound for some repairs.

The ramp is scheduled to close at 10:00 a.m. and should be open again around 1:00 p.m.

