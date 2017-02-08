Ramp off I-680 in Youngstown closing today for repairs

Authorities say a police officer was wounded amid reports of a shooting at an Ohio nursing home. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says Friday that the situation has ended and there is no threat to the public. Reports of the shooting at the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville came around 7:30 a.m. A local elementary school was put on lockdown, and parents later were told they could pick up their children at a nearby middle school.More >>
Authorities say a police officer was wounded amid reports of a shooting at an Ohio nursing home. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says Friday that the situation has ended and there is no threat to the public. Reports of the shooting at the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville came around 7:30 a.m. A local elementary school was put on lockdown, and parents later were told they could pick up their children at a nearby middle school.
Indiana State Police say a Canfield, Ohio man was driving in a no passing zone when his SUV was involved in a fatal head-on crash. Troopers say the crash occurred Thursday afternoon when a Hyundai driven by Anthony J. Zircher, 45, of Canfield had just passed a pickup truck over a double yellow line, and was about to pass a second vehicle along Route 227 in Wayne Township, Indiana.
Charges have been filed in Ohio and Pennsylvania courts against an Ashtabula, Ohio man who remains held in the Mercer County Jail on $500,000 bond. According to Ashtabula Municipal Court records, charges of kidnapping and auto theft have been filed against 46-year-old John Bove, who was arrested after a car chase and foot pursuit in Sharon, Pennsylvania on Thursday.
Detectives are reviewing surveillance video hoping to identify the man who robbed an East Market Street gas station Thursday night. Employees of the BP on East Market Street and Laird Avenue NE tell police that a man wearing a hoodie over part of his face asked the cashier for a pack of cigarettes. When she turned around again, the customer was holding a gun and demanded all the money in the register.
No. 2 Youngstown State scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 9-2 win over No. 3 Valparaiso in the Horizon League Championship on Thursday evening.
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 11, 2017.
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.