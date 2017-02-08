Record profits for GM mean big bonus for workers

General Motors is reporting strong finances for 2016.

GM'S net profit fell just under three percent last year, but the company still made $9.4 billion.

Last year's net profit was boosted by about $4 billion in accounting charges, mainly due to better prospects in Europe.

Full-year revenue was $166.4 billion, up nine percent from a year ago.

And good news for GM means good news for its workers.

In a letter issued to all GM UAW workers, General Motors announced Tuesday that its record profits in 2016 would result in bonuses for workers.

Workers can receive up to $12,000, but the amount is determined by the number of hours worked.

21 News spoke to Robert Morales, Union UAW 1714, and he said out of his 1,300 members, the majority will receive the full $12,000.

We also reached out to Glenn Johnson, President of UAW 1112, but our calls were not returned.

Per UAW's contract with General Motors, Union Workers are to receive bonuses each year, and the $12,000 maximum this year is $1,000 more than last year.