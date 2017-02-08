Bazetta trustees trying to save community park

Bazetta Township trustees are moving forward with efforts to save one community park, known as the “imagination Station.”

Recently, trustees have had to consider closing the park on Warren-Meadville Road because they don't have the money to support it.

The park costs $17,000 a year to maintain.

Trustees cite a general fund levy that has failed five times and state budget cuts.

At a meeting Tuesday night, trustees talked about two short-term fundraising efforts and possibly trying to get a levy passed for the sixth time.