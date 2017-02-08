High water closes road in Mercer County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

High water closes road in Mercer County

SUGAR GROVE TWP., Pa. -

PennDOT reports that high water has forced the closure of several roads in northwestern Pennsylvania, including Mercer County.

Route 4019 (Methodist Road) is closed from Baker Road to Beatty School Road in Sugar Grove Township because of high water.

These other state roads are also closed to traffic:

Erie County

  • Route 6N from Sanford Road to Interstate 90 in Springfield Township.
  • Route 215 from Knapp Road to Cherry Hill road in Conneaut Township.
  • Route 98 from Crane Road to New Road in Franklin Township.
  • Route 3002 (Cherry Hill Road) from Gage Road to Hilltop Road in Conneaut Township.

Crawford County

  • Route 173 from Richie Road to Lippert/Lake Creek Road in Wayne Township.
  • Route 1041 (Sparta Street/Fish Flats Road) from Garland Street in Centerville Borough to White Road in Rome Township.

The roadways will reopen when conditions permit.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

