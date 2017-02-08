Judge grants change of venue in Robert Seman case

The judge assigned to preside over the Robert Seman murder trial has granted a change of venue after talking to potential jurors Wednesday morning.

This comes just one day after Judge Maureen Sweeney denied a motion to declare a mistrial. One of the attorneys representing Seman had asked the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge to declare a mistrial, dismiss the jury pool and move the case out of the area.

The motion for the mistrial was filed on Tuesday as jury selection was set to get underway for the Green Township man accused of setting the fire that killed 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents William and Judith Schmidt back in March of 2015.

The defense requested the mistrial after it was learned that a questionnaire filled out by potential jurors revealed that the majority of them are familiar with the details of the crime.

Defense Attorney Lynn Maro pointed to a large stack of papers that she said was the largest part of the 95 juror questionnaires, and she says the majority of the potential jurors questioned think Robert Seman is already guilty. Maro said that as Judge Sweeney went through more questionnaires, the same issue kept coming up.

"Of the 95 that I reviewed, 52 had already rendered an opinion about his guilt," Maro said. "And that didn't ease up in the next 100 juror questionairres."

Maro said that while social media may have something to do with the widespread knowledge of the case, it's not the sole reason so many people have formed an opinion.

“Now individuals any time day or night at the touch of the screen have access to all kinds of information," she said, "and we know from some of the comments that they have been looking for it online.”

Defense Attorney Tom Zena said a few people had to be escorted out of the courthouse by deputies because of what they were saying in the jury pool.

Assistant County Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa said that moving the trial out of Mahoning County is an added expense.

“Death penalties are expensive always, anyway, and now it's an added expense," Cantalamessa said. "But think about it that maybe now we will avoid getting reversal and trying again, but then that might never happen anyway. Our stance is people always hear about everything, with the internet and the news and the paper, everybody hears something, but like last time we tried to set a jury, people knew the name but didn't know any of the facts.”

Zena disagrees, saying moving the trial will actually save the county money.

“In the long run it saves expense for this county tremendously, because if it's done right the first time and it turns out to be whatever it turns out to be, thats it,” Zena said.

Cantalamessa said the prosecution is hoping to get the case going as soon as possible and that they don't want to push it past the summer. She said there's a lot of thought that needs to go into how they are going to proceed.

She said they need to find a court to accomodate them. Then they have to bring jurors in and have time to summon the jurors, which is usually done about six weeks before the trial. Cantalamessa said they also need to decide where the defendant would be housed and consider the security risks for each option. She said Seman could either be housed in the county where the trial will take place or he could be transported every day to the courts.

Prosecutors believe Seman, who was on house arrest at the time, somehow was able to get out of his ankle bracelet and set the deadly fire at the family's home on Powersway in Youngstown.

Authorities believe Seman was determined to keep the 10-year-old girl from testifying against him that day for allegedly raping her, and they say that was his motive for murder.