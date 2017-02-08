Gov. Kasich to newspaper editors: 'I want you to survive'

Information provided by a Sharon woman helped lead to the arrest of an Ashtabula, Ohio man wanted in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a thirteen year old girl. According to an affidavit filed in Mercer County District Court, the woman told Ashtabula police that John Bove had visited her Stambaugh Avenue apartment in Sharon, and told her that he had gone out with his friend's 13-year-old daughter and “things went south”. The woman says that Bove told her that ...More >>
Students at MCCTC got down and dirty this afternoon competing in the sixth annual McMudder. The end of the year, 1-mile long obstacle course featured everything from a car push to a tire flip.MCCTC students have been preparing for the event for weeks, and many had a key role in creating the course."We leave it up to our students, the teachers that are on the committee they have their students go through and build everything.More >>
The Drug Task Force known as TAG, the Trumbull-Ashtabula Group, has a new commander. Tony Villanueva served as a detective for the Howland police department for 9 years. Tony Villanueva was a Captain in the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department. Now he will head up a multi-county drug unit that has been working everyday to fight the heroin epidemic in Trumbull and Ashtabula counties.More >>
The final preparations are being made on Mahoning Valley's newest dog park. Scentral park of Hubbard, located on West Liberty Street, is set to open at noon Saturday.The park will feature an agility course, swimming pools, and it will be sectioned off for small and large dogs.Owners of the Pet Resort and Spa wanted to open a park that would be centralized for residents in Trumbull County.More >>
Habitat for Humanity of the Mahoning Valley receives donations all of the time, but Friday they received a much needed new ReStore truck. Several local businesses and organizations such as Cerni Motors, The Youngstown Foundation, and Huntington Bank stepped up to fund the truck. Habitat was in need of a new truck to complete it's day to day operations across the Mahoning Valley.More >>
No. 2 Youngstown State scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 9-2 win over No. 3 Valparaiso in the Horizon League Championship on Thursday evening.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 11, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
