Toledo officials vote to ban conversion therapy in city - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Toledo officials vote to ban conversion therapy in city

Posted: Updated:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Officials in Toledo have banned conversion therapy in the city.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2kMbGcb ) that the Toledo City Council voted unanimously to ban the practice on Tuesday. The practice is meant to change a person's sexual orientation. It has been widely discredited by the medical community.

The council's new measure outlines the protection of sexual orientation or gender identity of individuals. It also makes conversion therapy a fourth-degree misdemeanor with an attached fine for each offense.

Council President Steven Steel called conversion therapy a "public health risk" during the meeting.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms