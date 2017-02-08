1 dead, 4 hurt in late shooting near Cleveland-area bar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

1 dead, 4 hurt in late shooting near Cleveland-area bar

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say one man died and four more people were hurt in a late-night shooting near a bar in suburban Cleveland.

Three of the victims were reported to be critically wounded early Wednesday after the shooting in East Cleveland. They were being treated at a hospital.

Authorities didn't immediately release details about the circumstances of the shooting or the people who were injured.

East Cleveland police say one man was found dead at the scene. WJW-TV reports others were believed to have been shot while sitting in a vehicle, and there were dozens of shell casings at the scene.

WKYC-TV reports police were looking for three cars possibly connected to the violence.

