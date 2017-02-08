State police: 4 young adults killed in Pennsylvania crash

RIDDLESBURG, Pa. (AP) - State police say four young adults have been killed in a crash on a rural highway in western Pennsylvania that apparently nobody witnessed.

Troopers from the Bedford barracks say the crash happened Tuesday just before 2 p.m. on Route 26 near the Riddlesburg Bridge in Broad Top Township. Police believe the motorist who reported the crash was the first to come across the wreckage.

Police believe the car struck an embankment, flipped twice, then hit a guard rail before landing on its roof.

Autopsies were set Wednesday on the bodies of men aged 22 and 21, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl. The 22-year-old man is from Bedford and the others from Everett.

Authorities didn't expect to release their name until after contacting relatives on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.