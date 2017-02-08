Mahoning County Engineer calls for funding changes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning County Engineer calls for funding changes

By Matt Stone, Reporter
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Well, it's the time of year when we start to see potholes start to pop up along area roads.

The Mahoning county engineer says they are doing all they can with the limited resources they have at their disposal.

Engineer Pat Ginnetti briefed township administrators about future projects for the year on Tuesday.

He says funding gets lower every year while the costs of materials goes up consistently. 

"Our infrastructure is crumbling and we need to change something and it needs to come from higher than the county engineer. I know at the state level the county engineers association is continually having talks with legislators trying to get some movement in that," said Ginnetti.

Ginnetti says the county hasn't seen an increase in the gas tax in 12 years.  He says that's where the majority of the funding comes from for infrastructure improvements.

Right now Ohio's gas tax stands at 28 cents per gallon.

