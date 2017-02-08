Austintown infant hospitalized with two skull fractures

Austintown Police and children services are working to find out how a two-month-old boy sustained two skull fractures.

A social worker summoned officers to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman Tuesday night, where the infant had been brought by his mother who said there was something wrong with her baby's head.

A doctor who conducted an examination reported that the child had two skull fractures, one to each side of his head.

The mother tells police she went to sleep at her South Raccoon Road apartment, leaving the baby in a bassinet in the living room.

She was awakened at around 4 am by someone else in the home who told her that the baby's head was swollen and he was screaming.

Police did not identify the person who informed the mother that her child was crying, but he told police he was in his bedroom playing video games when he heard the baby crying more than usual.

He says he picked up the child and noticed the bump on his head.

The mother took the child to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, where she says she was told that the baby's head was misshapen due to sleeping on it, according to the report.

The mother went home with her child, but ten hours later was convinced by a relative to seek a second opinion at Akron Children's Hospital.

Police are questioning others who may have information about what happened to the child.

21 News left messages with two Austintown police detectives asking for information on the current condition of the baby. So far those calls have not been returned.