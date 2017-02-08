Weathersfield murder suspect shot by Howland police - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Weathersfield murder suspect shot by Howland police

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

The search for a homicide suspect in Weathersfield ended Tuesday with police shooting the suspect in the parking lot of a busy Howland shopping plaza.

Two Howland police officers shot and killed a man in the parking lot at the Giant Eagle store on East Market Street Tuesday night.

Police say that the man was suspected of fatally shooting a man just a few hours earlier at a home on on South Main Street in Weathersfield Township.

A woman called 9-1-1 and told a dispatcher that her husband had attempted to kidnap her and her daughter.

The woman went on to tell the dispatcher that her husband, Richard Latimer, shot and killed a man authorities now identified as Van Blevins.

K-9 officers and police immediately searched the neighborhood and near Mineral Ridge High School, which was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Shortly before 10 pm, two Howland police officers in located and shot Latimer outside the Giant Eagle.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe says the officers feared for their lives before firing at the suspect who was carrying a 9 millimeter handgun.

Latimer died overnight.

People living near the first scene in Weathersfield were surprised by all the commotion in a relatively quiet neighborhood.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now looking into the police-involved shooting.

Howland Township's administrator tells 21 News the two veteran officers involved are on paid administrative leave, as standard protocol.

Police in Weathersfield are still sorting out a motive for the shooting that may have triggered the string of events that followed.

