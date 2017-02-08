Champion firefighters battle natural gas fire for four hours - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Champion firefighters battle natural gas fire for four hours

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio -

Firefighters from Champion Township worked for four hours putting out flames that erupted after a truck severed a natural gas line on Wednesday.

Investigators say a truck from a tree service snapped the meter on a four to six inch gas line along the 4400 block of Templeton Road at around 9:30 a.m.

Although the driver escaped unharmed, the fire quickly spread, consuming the truck entirely.

The fire was so hot, it melted a power line in the area.

The fire was finally extinguished shortly before 1:30 p.m. after workers from a gas company and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources cut off the gas supply.

