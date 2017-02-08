Suspects charged with Austintown 'weed and money' burglary

Austintown police have charged several suspects in connection with a home invasion by intruders in search of marijuana and money.

Brian Pressley, 19, of Austintown, Tyler Hewlett,19, of Canfield, and Beau Jeffries, 18, of Austintown are charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

Alexander Kilpatrick, 18, of Canfield faces a charge of obstructing justice.

Police say they still plan to arrest another suspect in connection with a January 12 incident at a home on the 4200 block of Woodmere Drive.

A man told officers that he was sleeping in the upstairs bedroom at around 3 am when he felt the barrel of the gun pressed against his closed eye.

The victim said he could hear a second person throwing items around the room, talking about “weed and money.”

When the intruders couldn't find what they were looking for, the victim says he was struck in the face with the gun.

The victim's sister, who was downstairs at the time, said she saw three men wearing hooded sweatshirts run down the stairs and out the back door.

The intruders took $46 according to police.

Police saw no signs of forced entry to the home. The victim told them that he usually leaves the doors unlocked.

He also told police that although he never saw anyone's face, he said he recognized the voices as those of people he had played basketball and video games with in the past.

The victim refused medical treatment.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in county court next week for a preliminary hearing.