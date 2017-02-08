County Commissioners reject Newton Falls annexation plans - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

County Commissioners reject Newton Falls annexation plans


WARREN, Ohio -

The Trumbull County Commissioners have rejected a bid by Newton Falls to annex land from two adjacent communities.

The Commissioners on Wednesday turned down petitions from Newton Falls to approve the annexation of more than 400 acres of land along Route 5 to build a business corridor.

The annexation was vigorously opposed by officials from Newton and Braceville Townships, where the property is located. Township leaders said they felt the annexation could hinder any plans they may have to develop the property in the future.

County Commissioner Frank Fuda tells 21 News that the board followed the advice of their lawyer who told them that the petition submitted by Newton Falls had not been signed by all the owners of the land, including the Ohio Turnpike Commission and CSX Transportation Corporation.

Fuda says that the owner of one lot had not signed the petition, even though landholders surrounding the property had petitioned for annexation.

