Mahoning United Way surpasses fund raising goal

Youngstown police are investigating a shooting that took place around 5 p.m. Friday night on the city's south side.More >>
We've now learned that John Bove was no stranger to the family of the missing girl in Ashtabula. Police say 13-year-old Kara Zdanczewski actually left her home Tuesday evening with 46-year-old John Bove. Authorities believe the 7th grader's parents had some type of disagreement and asked Bove to get Kara out of the house for a while. Lieutenant Terry Moisio is with the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department, "What we learned is Mr. Bove is friends with the father." ...More >>
Youngstown Water Department engineers hope to know by early Saturday if they will be able to lift a boil alert that has been in effect since Wednesday for part of the city's West Side, as well as the eastern portion of Austintown Township. A contractor struck a major distribution water line along North Meridian Road, cutting or reducing service to the area until repairs could be made by Thursday morning.More >>
State and local authorities are investigating the cashing of three forged checks appearing to be from an account controlled by the Auditor of State’s office. The three checks were cashed in the Dayton area, all drawn on an account owned by the Mahoning County Treasurer’s office. “For the record, the Auditor’s office has not had check-writing authority in 10 years,” Auditor Dave Yost said.More >>
No. 2 Youngstown State scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 9-2 win over No. 3 Valparaiso in the Horizon League Championship on Thursday evening.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 11, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
