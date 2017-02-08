Mahoning United Way surpasses fund raising goal

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley has exceeded its 2016 campaign goal of $2.8 million.

The annual campaign revealed on Wednesday that $3,002,847 has been raised by the community.

This is the first time the campaign raised more than $3 million dollars since 2004.

According to a news release from the campaign, the increase in funding will allow an expansion of United Way's Success After 6 early education initiative.

The United Way announced its 2016 campaign results at the Young Women's Mentorship Program at Taft Elementary School in Youngstown.