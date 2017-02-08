Competency report awaited for Niles teen accused of killing elderly neighbor

A hearing for a Niles teenager accused of murdering his elderly neighbor in 2015 took place in Judge Wyatt McKay's court in Trumbull County, Wednesday.

Now 17, Jacob Larosa was charged with the beating death of Marie Belcastro, 94, at her Niles home on March 31, 2015.

The status hearing took just a couple minutes as the judge says a competency report on Larosa is not yet completed.

Judge McKay has set the next status conference hearing for March 8th at 1:30pm.

RELATED COVERAGE: $3 million bond for Niles teen accused of killing elderly neighbor