Armed robbery at Parkman Road Family Dollar in Warren

WARREN, Ohio -

Police are investigating the robbery of another business in the City of Warren.

The clerk who was working at the Family Dollar store on Parkman Rd. NW Tuesday night tells police that a man pointed a handgun at her and ordered her to hand over the cash.

The clerk says she put her hands up and walked over to one of the cash registers.

The gunman told her she was moving too slowly and walked toward the register.

After grabbing the cash, the robber walked out accompanied by another man who had also been in the store.

The clerk locked the doors and called police.

The gunman is being described as a a light skinned black male wearing red pants and a Jordan jacket with white sleeves.

The other suspect is a white male wearing a dark hoodie, gray pants, carrying an Under Armour book bag.

The crime comes just one night after a man wielding a knife robbed the Quick Stop on North Road SE.

