Girard woman recognized for her sacrifices, work for military families

By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
OCEANSIDE, Calif. -

Thirteen different houses, 10 different schools and nine deployments. Kristie Scirocco Slade, a native of Girard, has spent her life supporting our freedoms through her unwavering support of her husband's career in the Marines. Now this busy working mother of three has been nominated for the Military Spouse of the Year Award.

"There's no place better than home, O-H!"

Kristie has called Girard home most of her life but for 27 years she has sacrificed calling one place home for our country.

She is extremely proud of her husband's work in the Marines.

"He has worked so hard and he has fought so hard," she said.

Kristie has followed her husband, Sergeant Major Scott Slade, as he reached the highest enlisted rank in the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton in California.

"We've made 13 different houses a home and our kids have gone to 10 different schools which is completely opposite because I'm from a beautiful town in Girard and I've had the same friends since kindergarten, amazing friends," Slade described.

Scott is from Niles and the two met at Youngstown State University.

They have three children together and their youngest son, Nicholas, was born during one of Scott's nine deployments.

"I gave birth to my son, we were in a hurricane, we were in wildfires, we've been in tornadoes without him and we've pulled together as a family and a unit and we survived and it was OK," she explained.

Her strength as a busy working mom who also finds time to reach out to other military spouses has not gone unnoticed.

Kristie has been nominated for the Military Spouse of the Year Award. Public voting is now underway online on their Web site. Click "Vote Now" at the top of the screen. Voting ends Thursday, February 9.

"There's so many amazing spouses in the military, so many and I'm humbled to even be considered. So I feel like I've won already because the love and support that I've seen, I've cried for days."

She credits her family and friends and the other military families but her loved ones say she is the hero.
 

