Penn State seeks to overturn verdict for ex-assistant coach

Up to one third to 1/2 of antibiotic use in humans is either unnecessary or inappropriate, according to the CDC. Overuse and misuse has led to antibiotic resistance, making it more difficult to treat some infections. So when do you really need an antibiotic? 21 News has tips from a local doctor and the CDC.More >>
A community came together tonight to pray for a 13 year old girl who they believe is dead. The Ashtabula girl was reported missing Tuesday after her parents reportedly asked a family friend to watch her. That family friend- 46 year old John Bove now faces several charges, in Ohio and Pennsylvania in connection to the disappearance of the teen. Bove led police on a chase through Sharon on Thursday. At Friday nights vigil at an Ashtabula church, those who knew Kara Zdancz...More >>
Youngstown police are investigating a shooting that took place around 5 p.m. Friday night on the city's south side.More >>
We've now learned that John Bove was no stranger to the family of the missing girl in Ashtabula. Police say 13-year-old Kara Zdanczewski actually left her home Tuesday evening with 46-year-old John Bove. Authorities believe the 7th grader's parents had some type of disagreement and asked Bove to get Kara out of the house for a while. Lieutenant Terry Moisio is with the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department, "What we learned is Mr. Bove is friends with the father." ...More >>
No. 2 Youngstown State scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 9-2 win over No. 3 Valparaiso in the Horizon League Championship on Thursday evening.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 11, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
