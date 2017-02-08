Penn State seeks to overturn verdict for ex-assistant coach - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Penn State seeks to overturn verdict for ex-assistant coach

Posted: Updated:
Mike McQueary Mike McQueary

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Penn State is fighting back against a verdict that awarded one of its former assistant football coaches millions of dollars for his treatment after Jerry Sandusky's arrest on child molestation charges.

The university filed a brief dated Monday arguing Judge Thomas Gavin acted as an advocate for plaintiff Mike McQueary during the October trial.

McQueary was awarded more than $12 million for defamation, misrepresentation and violations of whistleblower protections.

The school wants the verdict reversed, a new trial ordered or the damages lowered.

Penn State says the judge inappropriately questioned witnesses in front of the jury.

The appeal concerns the defamation and misrepresentation claims the jury decided. Penn State says it will outline its appeal of the whistleblower verdict later.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack

    Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:14 AM EDT2017-05-13 08:14:25 GMT
    A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
    A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>

  • Doctor's Orders: When do you really need an antibiotic?

    Doctor's Orders: When do you really need an antibiotic?

    Saturday, May 13 2017 12:28 AM EDT2017-05-13 04:28:07 GMT

    Up to one third to 1/2 of antibiotic use in humans is either unnecessary or inappropriate, according to the CDC. Overuse and misuse has led to antibiotic resistance, making it more difficult to treat some infections.  So when do you really need an antibiotic? 21 News has tips from a local doctor and the CDC. 

    More >>

    Up to one third to 1/2 of antibiotic use in humans is either unnecessary or inappropriate, according to the CDC. Overuse and misuse has led to antibiotic resistance, making it more difficult to treat some infections.  So when do you really need an antibiotic? 21 News has tips from a local doctor and the CDC. 

    More >>

  • Dozens gather to remember Ashtabula teen

    Dozens gather to remember Ashtabula teen

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:18:12 GMT

    A community came together tonight to pray for a 13 year old girl who they believe is dead. The Ashtabula girl was reported missing Tuesday after her parents reportedly asked a family friend to watch her. That family friend- 46 year old John Bove now faces several charges, in Ohio and Pennsylvania in connection to the disappearance of the teen. Bove led police on a chase through Sharon on Thursday.  At  Friday nights vigil at an Ashtabula church, those who knew Kara Zdancz...

    More >>

    A community came together tonight to pray for a 13 year old girl who they believe is dead. The Ashtabula girl was reported missing Tuesday after her parents reportedly asked a family friend to watch her. That family friend- 46 year old John Bove now faces several charges, in Ohio and Pennsylvania in connection to the disappearance of the teen. Bove led police on a chase through Sharon on Thursday.  At  Friday nights vigil at an Ashtabula church, those who knew Kara Zdancz...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms