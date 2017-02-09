Speed limit restored on PA Turnpike

The PA Turnpike Commission advises motorists that all travel restrictions have been lifted across the PA Turnpike system. No further speed limit or commercial vehicle bans remain.

PA Turnpike crews continue to treat the roadway in some areas. Keep alert for changing pavement and weather conditions:

· Drive at a speed suitable for local conditions — even on those sections with a normal posted limit.

· Do not tailgate or attempt to pass an active snow plow or plow train.

· Be prepared for probable slick surfaces, especially on bridges and ramps.

· High crosswinds may cause reduced visibility and snow drifting in some areas.