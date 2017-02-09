Speed limit restored on PA Turnpike - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Speed limit restored on PA Turnpike

Posted: Updated:
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. -

The PA Turnpike Commission advises motorists that all travel restrictions have been lifted across the PA Turnpike system. No further speed limit or commercial vehicle bans remain.

PA Turnpike crews continue to treat the roadway in some areas. Keep alert for changing pavement and weather conditions:

·      Drive at a speed suitable for local conditions — even on those sections with a normal posted limit.

·      Do not tailgate or attempt to pass an active snow plow or plow train.

·      Be prepared for probable slick surfaces, especially on bridges and ramps.

·      High crosswinds may cause reduced visibility and snow drifting in some areas.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Records show violent history for Ohio nursing home gunman

    Records show violent history for Ohio nursing home gunman

    Saturday, May 13 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-05-13 21:22:03 GMT
    An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of an Ohio police chief and two employees of a nursing home.More >>
    An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of an Ohio police chief and two employees of a nursing home.More >>

  • Mom of Ohio boy who killed himself vows he "will be heard"

    Mom of Ohio boy who killed himself vows he "will be heard"

    Saturday, May 13 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-05-13 21:04:38 GMT
    The mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself after she says he was bullied at school pledges to speak out on her son's behalf.More >>
    The mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself after she says he was bullied at school pledges to speak out on her son's behalf.More >>

  • Two hurt in North Bloomfield motorcycle crash

    Two hurt in North Bloomfield motorcycle crash

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:44:05 GMT

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in North Bloomfield that sent two people to the hospital. Troopers say the bike went off State Route 46 near Dennison-Ashtabula Road at around 2 p.m. Saturday. The driver and one passenger were taken to St. Joseph's hospital for treatment. Both were wearing helmets and their injuries are suspected to be minor. OSP tells us the driver was not familiar with the area and failed to negotiate a curve.

    More >>

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in North Bloomfield that sent two people to the hospital. Troopers say the bike went off State Route 46 near Dennison-Ashtabula Road at around 2 p.m. Saturday. The driver and one passenger were taken to St. Joseph's hospital for treatment. Both were wearing helmets and their injuries are suspected to be minor. OSP tells us the driver was not familiar with the area and failed to negotiate a curve.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms