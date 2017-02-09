Speed limit restored on PA Turnpike

Two local guys are trying to change the way you find a place to eat out, creating an app called "Menyu" that features menus for just about every Valley restaurant.More >>
Youngstown Water Department engineers hope to know by early Saturday if they will be able to lift a boil alert that has been in effect since Wednesday for part of the city's West Side, as well as the eastern portion of Austintown Township. A contractor struck a major distribution water line along North Meridian Road, cutting or reducing service to the area until repairs could be made by Thursday morning.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says alcohol appears to be a factor in a two vehicle crash in Hubbard Township that sent two people to the hospital. According to state troopers, a car pulled into the path of a van at the intersection of State Route 304 and Bellwick Road at around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The driver of the car, Carmesa Lowe, 30, of Hermitage, and a four year old passenger were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of injuries that troopers say are not life-threatening.More >>
FedEx Corp. is confirming that it is suffering a malware attack. A statement from the delivery company Friday said its Windows-based systems were "experiencing interference" due to malware and that it was trying to fix the issue as quickly as possible. It gave no further details. Computer systems at companies and hospitals in dozens of countries were hit Friday, apparently part of a huge extortion ...More >>
Up to one third to 1/2 of antibiotic use in humans is either unnecessary or inappropriate, according to the CDC. Overuse and misuse has led to antibiotic resistance, making it more difficult to treat some infections. So when do you really need an antibiotic? 21 News has tips from a local doctor and the CDC.More >>
No. 2 Youngstown State scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 9-2 win over No. 3 Valparaiso in the Horizon League Championship on Thursday evening.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 11, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
