Slippery conditions lead to accidents across Valley

Wintry weather is making the morning commute a little slippery.

Small accidents have been being reports around the Valley, including one on Mill Run Road in Liberty.

The driver hit a pole and the guardrail. Police say the driver was going too fast for the road conditions.

Officials say the driver wasn't hurt, but the rail and pole need to be fixed. The car had to be towed away.

Another car hit a pole on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown near Selma Avenue. The pole split in half.

