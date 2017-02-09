Road project planned for busy Howland intersection

Trumbull County is planning a road project for a busy Howland intersection.

Engineer Randy Smith says the County has been doing surveys and studies to begin an improvement project along North Road and North River Road.

The upgrades would include changes to the traffic signals, left hand turning lanes, pavement rehabilitation, and drainage improvements.

During construction, one lane will remain open. However, it will also be necessary to close or detour one of the lanes for 60 days. The construction, lane closure and detour information will be posted along North Road and North River Road prior to the start of the project.

The Trumbull County Engineer's Office is accepting comments about the project until March 10. Comments can be mailed to Gary Shaffer, P.E. At 650 North River Road NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Construction is expected to start the summer of 2018.