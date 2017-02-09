Champion reveals plans for new school - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Champion reveals plans for new school

CHAMPION, Ohio -

Parents and community members at one Trumbull County school district got a sneak peek at an exciting upgrade.

Wednesday night's State of the School event in Champion showcased the plans to build the new Pre-K through 8th grade building — replacing two separate older facilities.

The architect on the project says it's a unique task that will bring a fresh face to Champion Schools.

“The uniqueness of the project is that we kind of get to combine two schools into one and still keep the identity,” said architect Jay Crafton. “Join in the middle for administration, cafeteria, student dining and gymnasium.”

During the event parents also got the chance to get an update on the robotics team and STEM education.

    A suspect wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Pennsylvania is in the Trumbull County Jail after being captured in Warren. Ernest Chambers 37, of Braddock, Pa, was arrested Friday on a warrant issued by police in Penn Township, a community about twenty miles east of Pittsburgh. 

    Youngstown Water Department engineers hope to know by early Saturday if they will be able to lift a boil alert that has been in effect since Wednesday for part of the city's West Side, as well as the eastern portion of Austintown Township. A contractor struck a major distribution water line along North Meridian Road, cutting or reducing service to the area until repairs could be made by Thursday morning. 

    There's a new park in Hubbard where your dog can let loose and play with other furry friends. Scentral Park had its grand opening Saturday from noon until dusk.

