Champion reveals plans for new school

Parents and community members at one Trumbull County school district got a sneak peek at an exciting upgrade.

Wednesday night's State of the School event in Champion showcased the plans to build the new Pre-K through 8th grade building — replacing two separate older facilities.

The architect on the project says it's a unique task that will bring a fresh face to Champion Schools.

“The uniqueness of the project is that we kind of get to combine two schools into one and still keep the identity,” said architect Jay Crafton. “Join in the middle for administration, cafeteria, student dining and gymnasium.”

During the event parents also got the chance to get an update on the robotics team and STEM education.