Evanger's recalls canned dog food

Some dog food that is distributed through Ohio and Pennsylvania has been voluntarily recalled.

Evanger's issued their first recall in 82 years after learning that some of the Hunk of Beef products may contain a drug commonly used to euthanize animals.

The company voluntarily recalled five lots of the product, most of which has already been consumed by pets. Evanger's say they decided to do the recall as a “proactive measure against the remote possibility of any illness.”

Evanger's says meat they were given by their supplier had a possible presence of pentobarbital. Pentobarbital is most pervasive in dry pet food that source most of their ingredients from rendered plants.

The FDA has conducted research about the use of pentobarbital in dry pet food. That research can be found here.

The company said they were not aware of pentobarbital in any pet food because their foods would not have any rendered materials in its supply chain.

Evanger's has since ended its relationship with the supplier who gave them the meat in these lots of food.

The drug can affect animals that ingest it, possibly causing side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death.

The cans recalled were manufactured the week of June 6 through June 13, 2016 with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

The subject recall affects 5 lots of food that were produced from its supplier's lot of beef, which is specifically used for the Hunk of Beef product and no other products.

To date, it has been reported that five dogs became ill and one of the five dogs passed away after consuming the product with lot number 1816E06HB13.

All Evanger's suppliers of meat products are USDA approved.

Cans of Hunk of Beef were distributed in the following locations around the Valley:

Quality Pet Market

5543 Mahoning Ave. Austintown, OH 44515



Cindy's Health & Vitality Cnt

56 Youngstown-Warren Road Niles, OH 44446



Pet Supplies Plus #51

411 Boardman-Canfield Rd Youngstown, OH 44512



Pet Supplies Plus #56

5555 Youngstown Warren Rd Niles, OH 44446



Hubbard Cole And Supply

828 Nmain St Hubbard, OH 44425



Kellie's Place

6969 Warren Sharon Rd. Brookfield, OH 44403



Wags & Purrs

908 W Main Street Washingtonville, OH 44490



Pet Supplies Plus #111

2471 East State St. Hermitage, PA 16148