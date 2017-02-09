Korver's 3s, James' energy boost lead Cavs past Pacers

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Kyle Korver scored a season-high 29 points and LeBron James gave the Cleveland Cavaliers a second-half energy boost, lifting the defending champs over the Indiana Pacers 132-117 on Wednesday night.

Cleveland has won the first three games on its four-game road trip and six of its last seven overall.

James had 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists and Korver hit 8 of 9 3-pointers. Kyrie Irving had 29 points.

C.J. Miles scored 23 points to lead the Pacers, who ended a season-best seven-game winning streak. Jeff Teague had 22 points and 14 assists.

Indiana led most of the first half and still had a 63-57 edge at halftime.

James scored 16 points in the second half while Cleveland rallied. The Cavs went on a 14-2 run in the third quarter to lead 78-72, extended the margin to 14 at the end of three and never let the Pacers seriously challenge again.

