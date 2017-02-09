Kellogg's closing Warren distribution center - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Kellogg's closing Warren distribution center

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

A business whose name is synonymous with breakfast cereals is closing distribution centers around the country, including one in Warren.

Kellogg's Company announced it will cease operations of its direct store delivery network used by its snacks business by the end of this year.

A Kellogg's spokesperson could not tell 21 News how many people work at the North River Road facility, but that each of the distribution centers employ approximately 30 full-time workers.

A statement released by Kellogg's says the company is optimistic that workers will find similar employment once the transition to a warehouse system is completed later this year.

Kelloggs say's the timing of the closures vary by location, but are expected to be completed in the last three months of 2017.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Records show violent history for Ohio nursing home gunman

    Records show violent history for Ohio nursing home gunman

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:15:00 GMT
    An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of an Ohio police chief and two employees of a nursing home.More >>
    An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of an Ohio police chief and two employees of a nursing home.More >>

  • Mom of Ohio boy who killed himself vows he "will be heard"

    Mom of Ohio boy who killed himself vows he "will be heard"

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:14:53 GMT
    The mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself after she says he was bullied at school pledges to speak out on her son's behalf.More >>
    The mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself after she says he was bullied at school pledges to speak out on her son's behalf.More >>

  • Two hurt in North Bloomfield motorcycle crash

    Two hurt in North Bloomfield motorcycle crash

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:44:05 GMT

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in North Bloomfield that sent two people to the hospital. Troopers say the bike went off State Route 46 near Dennison-Ashtabula Road at around 2 p.m. Saturday. The driver and one passenger were taken to St. Joseph's hospital for treatment. Both were wearing helmets and their injuries are suspected to be minor. OSP tells us the driver was not familiar with the area and failed to negotiate a curve.

    More >>

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in North Bloomfield that sent two people to the hospital. Troopers say the bike went off State Route 46 near Dennison-Ashtabula Road at around 2 p.m. Saturday. The driver and one passenger were taken to St. Joseph's hospital for treatment. Both were wearing helmets and their injuries are suspected to be minor. OSP tells us the driver was not familiar with the area and failed to negotiate a curve.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms