Kellogg's closing Warren distribution center

A business whose name is synonymous with breakfast cereals is closing distribution centers around the country, including one in Warren.

Kellogg's Company announced it will cease operations of its direct store delivery network used by its snacks business by the end of this year.

A Kellogg's spokesperson could not tell 21 News how many people work at the North River Road facility, but that each of the distribution centers employ approximately 30 full-time workers.

A statement released by Kellogg's says the company is optimistic that workers will find similar employment once the transition to a warehouse system is completed later this year.

Kelloggs say's the timing of the closures vary by location, but are expected to be completed in the last three months of 2017.