Maplewood Elementary School closing due to enrollment decline - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Maplewood Elementary School closing due to enrollment decline

Posted: Updated:
MECCA TWP., Ohio -

The Maplewood Board of Education has decided to close the elementary school and consolidate classes.

By unanimous vote, board members Wednesday night moved ahead with plans to shut down the elementary building at the end of this school year.

When the next school year begins, students in kindergarten through sixth grade will attend classes at the middle school.

Seventh through 12th grade will go to the high school.

Board members say the decision was based on enrollment which has been declining every year since 2000.

The idea of closing the elementary school has been under consideration since 2010

At a public hearing last year, school officials said that shutting down the building would save the system more than $330,000 annually.

RELATED COVERAGE: Maplewood considering closing Elementary School

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Records show violent history for Ohio nursing home gunman

    Records show violent history for Ohio nursing home gunman

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:15:00 GMT
    An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of an Ohio police chief and two employees of a nursing home.More >>
    An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of an Ohio police chief and two employees of a nursing home.More >>

  • Mom of Ohio boy who killed himself vows he "will be heard"

    Mom of Ohio boy who killed himself vows he "will be heard"

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:14:53 GMT
    The mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself after she says he was bullied at school pledges to speak out on her son's behalf.More >>
    The mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself after she says he was bullied at school pledges to speak out on her son's behalf.More >>

  • Two hurt in North Bloomfield motorcycle crash

    Two hurt in North Bloomfield motorcycle crash

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:44:05 GMT

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in North Bloomfield that sent two people to the hospital. Troopers say the bike went off State Route 46 near Dennison-Ashtabula Road at around 2 p.m. Saturday. The driver and one passenger were taken to St. Joseph's hospital for treatment. Both were wearing helmets and their injuries are suspected to be minor. OSP tells us the driver was not familiar with the area and failed to negotiate a curve.

    More >>

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in North Bloomfield that sent two people to the hospital. Troopers say the bike went off State Route 46 near Dennison-Ashtabula Road at around 2 p.m. Saturday. The driver and one passenger were taken to St. Joseph's hospital for treatment. Both were wearing helmets and their injuries are suspected to be minor. OSP tells us the driver was not familiar with the area and failed to negotiate a curve.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms