Maplewood Elementary School closing due to enrollment decline

The Maplewood Board of Education has decided to close the elementary school and consolidate classes.

By unanimous vote, board members Wednesday night moved ahead with plans to shut down the elementary building at the end of this school year.

When the next school year begins, students in kindergarten through sixth grade will attend classes at the middle school.

Seventh through 12th grade will go to the high school.

Board members say the decision was based on enrollment which has been declining every year since 2000.

The idea of closing the elementary school has been under consideration since 2010

At a public hearing last year, school officials said that shutting down the building would save the system more than $330,000 annually.

