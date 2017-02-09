Police identify victims of Grove City fatal crash

A Grove City couple died Thursday in a traffic crash along a Mercer County road.

State police say 83-year-old Samuel Moore Sr. and his 82-year-old wife Mary died in an accident that occurred at around noon on North Liberty Road, just south of Grove City.

Police say Samuel Moore was driving a Chevy Cobalt that began to slide on ice along North Liberty Road near Airport Road.

The side of the Cobalt was struck by a pickup truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

The Cobalt came to rest against a tree.

Mary Moore, who was a passenger in the Cobalt, and her husband were pronounced dead at the scene by coroner John Libonati.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.