Police identify victims of Grove City fatal crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police identify victims of Grove City fatal crash

Posted: Updated:
LIBERTY TWP., Mercer Co., Pa. -

A Grove City couple died Thursday in a traffic crash along a Mercer County road.

State police say 83-year-old Samuel Moore Sr. and his 82-year-old wife Mary died in an accident that occurred at around noon on North Liberty Road, just south of Grove City.

Police say Samuel Moore was driving a Chevy Cobalt that began to slide on ice along North Liberty Road near Airport Road.

The side of the Cobalt was struck by a pickup truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

The Cobalt came to rest against a tree.

Mary Moore, who was a passenger in the Cobalt, and her husband were pronounced dead at the scene by coroner John Libonati.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Records show violent history for Ohio nursing home gunman

    Records show violent history for Ohio nursing home gunman

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:15:00 GMT
    An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of an Ohio police chief and two employees of a nursing home.More >>
    An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of an Ohio police chief and two employees of a nursing home.More >>

  • Mom of Ohio boy who killed himself vows he "will be heard"

    Mom of Ohio boy who killed himself vows he "will be heard"

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:14:53 GMT
    The mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself after she says he was bullied at school pledges to speak out on her son's behalf.More >>
    The mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself after she says he was bullied at school pledges to speak out on her son's behalf.More >>

  • Two hurt in North Bloomfield motorcycle crash

    Two hurt in North Bloomfield motorcycle crash

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:44:05 GMT

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in North Bloomfield that sent two people to the hospital. Troopers say the bike went off State Route 46 near Dennison-Ashtabula Road at around 2 p.m. Saturday. The driver and one passenger were taken to St. Joseph's hospital for treatment. Both were wearing helmets and their injuries are suspected to be minor. OSP tells us the driver was not familiar with the area and failed to negotiate a curve.

    More >>

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in North Bloomfield that sent two people to the hospital. Troopers say the bike went off State Route 46 near Dennison-Ashtabula Road at around 2 p.m. Saturday. The driver and one passenger were taken to St. Joseph's hospital for treatment. Both were wearing helmets and their injuries are suspected to be minor. OSP tells us the driver was not familiar with the area and failed to negotiate a curve.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms