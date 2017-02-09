Youngstown seeks grant for cigarette butt containers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown seeks grant for cigarette butt containers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The City of Youngstown is working on a plan to help keep streets and sidewalks clear of cigarette and cigar butts.

Downtown Events and Citywide Special Projects Coordinator Michael McGiffin says the city is applying for a Keep America Beautiful grant to install cigarette disposal containers.

The elongated box-shaped containers would be strapped to light poles around the city.

A portion of the grant application would include a list of downtown businesses, organizations, and residents who would support the concept.

McGiffin has sent out an email asking those entities to pledge their support for the idea.

