Youngstown seeks grant for cigarette butt containers

The City of Youngstown is working on a plan to help keep streets and sidewalks clear of cigarette and cigar butts.

Downtown Events and Citywide Special Projects Coordinator Michael McGiffin says the city is applying for a Keep America Beautiful grant to install cigarette disposal containers.

The elongated box-shaped containers would be strapped to light poles around the city.

A portion of the grant application would include a list of downtown businesses, organizations, and residents who would support the concept.

McGiffin has sent out an email asking those entities to pledge their support for the idea.