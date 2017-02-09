Penn State puts stop to fraternity parties serving alcohol - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Penn State puts stop to fraternity parties serving alcohol

Posted: Updated:
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -

 Penn State is indefinitely halting fraternity and sorority parties where alcohol is available because of a student's recent death and what the school calls growing allegations of hazing, sexual assault and other misconduct.

The university said Wednesday its vice president for student affairs and the Penn State Interfraternity Council acted jointly to stop all alcohol-related social activities "until further notice."

The decision follows the death Saturday of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Police say members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity didn't call for help until about 12 hours after Piazza fell down a stairwell.

The fraternity has been suspended, and police are investigating.

Penn State says an administrator told fraternity leaders the moratorium will remain until they agree to change their policies and practices.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Records show violent history for Ohio nursing home gunman

    Records show violent history for Ohio nursing home gunman

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:46:03 GMT
    An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of an Ohio police chief and two employees of a nursing home.More >>
    An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of an Ohio police chief and two employees of a nursing home.More >>

  • Mom of Ohio boy who killed himself vows he "will be heard"

    Mom of Ohio boy who killed himself vows he "will be heard"

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:46:00 GMT
    The mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself after she says he was bullied at school pledges to speak out on her son's behalf.More >>
    The mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself after she says he was bullied at school pledges to speak out on her son's behalf.More >>

  • Trump says 'fast decision' possible on new FBI director

    Trump says 'fast decision' possible on new FBI director

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:43:30 GMT
    4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.More >>
    4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms