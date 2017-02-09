Masury man charged with shooting teen - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio -

Brookfield Police have filed charges of felonious assault and receiving stolen property against a Masury man who was arrested following the wounding of a fourteen-year-old-boy.

Samual Sanford, 25, is in the Trumbull County jail awaiting an arraignment next week in Trumbull County Eastern District Court.

21 News spoke with the boys mother, Teri, who says her son, Michael Davis Jr., was shot in the stomach. Brookfield Police say it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 500 block of Nellie Street.

Davis was listed in stable condition Thursday night after surgery at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Another surgery is planned for next week.

The person who reported the shooting to 9-1-1 said the shooting was accidental. Davis' mother does not believe it was self inflicted.

Police say the teen was shot with a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun which was reported stolen in Sharon, Pennsylvania more than 20 years ago.

Brookfield Police Chief Dan Faustino tells 21 News that although it appears that the shooting was not intentional, it may have been a reckless act.

