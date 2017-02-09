East Liverpool street crumbles as retaining wall collapses

The city of East Liverpool is once again reaching out to the Ohio Department of Transportation as another city street began to tumble down a hill.

City officials say a retaining wall along Garfield Street collapsed just outside the downtown area Thursday morning, causing part of the road to crumble.

Access to two homes on the dead end street was temporarily restricted while crews assessed the damage.

One lane of Garfield Street has been opened to allow limited access to the homes. Others are being advised to avoid the area.

Although the road is not a state route, the city has asked ODOT for any advice and assistance.

City officials say ODOT District 11 Director Lloyd McAdams is assessing the situation to determine if they can help the city with the situation.

City employees are monitoring the area in case of any further movement.

In March of last year, the hillside below a portion of Lisbon Street collapsed, forcing the city to evacuate, condemn and demolish three homes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation supervised a $1.7 million project that included re-locating the families and building a 250 foot long retaining wall to stabilize the hillside.

RELATED COVERAGE: East Liverpool waits for condemned homes to topple