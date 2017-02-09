K9 officers at risk of overdosing on fentanyl

There were plenty of guys in the kitchen Saturday night.More >>
There were plenty of guys in the kitchen Saturday night.More >>
Youngstown Police say a traffic accident on the city's south side sent one woman and four young children to the hospital Saturday night. Shortly before 7 p.m. a Chevy Trailblazer was driving southbound in the left lane of South Avenue, near Mabel Avenue, when a tire came loose. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control and struck a utility pole at Emery Avenue.More >>
Youngstown Police say a traffic accident on the city's south side sent one woman and four young children to the hospital Saturday night. Shortly before 7 p.m. a Chevy Trailblazer was driving southbound in the left lane of South Avenue, near Mabel Avenue, when a tire came loose. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control and struck a utility pole at Emery Avenue.More >>
No. 2 Youngstown State scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 9-2 win over No. 3 Valparaiso in the Horizon League Championship on Thursday evening.More >>
No. 2 Youngstown State scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 9-2 win over No. 3 Valparaiso in the Horizon League Championship on Thursday evening.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 11, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 11, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>