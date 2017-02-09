K9 officers at risk of overdosing on fentanyl

Police officers in the Mahoning Valley are finding more and more batches of heroin mixed with fentanyl to make the drug stronger.

Fentanyl is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and it poses a threat to more than just users. As 21 News has reported, police officers are in danger of death just from inhaling or touching it but there is also a danger to K9 officers.

"When we come home though she's just Mercy!" said Mahoning County Sheriff's Sgt. Larry McLaughlin.

When this friendly Belgian Malinois named Mercy is not busy soaking up hugs at home, she's busy sniffing for drugs in Mahoning County.

Sgt. McLaughlin is always by her side.

"They want me home safe and I want to come home safe with her," he said.

A growing concern is Mercy's safety on the front lines of the heroin epidemic.

"If I knew for 100 percent certain or a high degree that it's going to be fentanyl, I won't deploy my partner. She's not expendable," Sgt. McLaughlin explained.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said that police dogs are particularly at risk of dying immediately from inhaling fentanyl. The painkiller is often mixed in with heroin.

"It can be absorbed through mucuous membranes, it can be absorbed through skin," described McLaughlin.

Three police dogs in Florida had close calls.

Dr. Tammy Clark, a veterinarian at the Greenville Veterinary Clinic, said "the officers take up preventative measures that really aren't practical for the dogs. We can't put little booties on, we can't put masks on them because obviously they have to sniff. So no there's really no preventative measures you can take because it's what they do."

Officers take steps to minimize the risk. They do a safety check before deploying the dogs and they never let them run loose, the K9s are always on a leash.

Such a small amount of the drug could affect the dogs and officers don't know if they're exposed until they start showing clinical symptoms. The K9s would start becoming lethargic, their breathing would slow down and their heart rate would decrease like humans. So officers keep on hand the same overdose reversal drug that's used on humans- naloxone.

"It's not as effective intranasally as it is when given intravenously and the problem with intranasal in dogs is that we don't really know what the optimal dose is, there's not been the research done," said Dr. Clark.

Naloxone is still a key tool in Sgt. McLaughlin's kit to buy him time to get Mercy to a vet.

For his family, knowing that their husband and father has a loyal companion by his side is the best medicine.

Sgt. McLaughlin's wife Annette said "I do sleep better at night knowing that he's protected and that they are partners."

It is a devotion to each other to protect and serve.

Now if there is any question about whether or not the dog has been exposed, Dr. Clark said that officers should go ahead and give naloxone. She said that the overdose reversal medicine is considered very safe with few side effects.