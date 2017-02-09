Friends plan vigil to honor Hermitage teen - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Friends plan vigil to honor Hermitage teen

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Friends of 18 year-old Olivia Gonzalez are planning a candlelight vigil to remember the young woman shot and killed earlier this week.

Walking the aisles of Pat Catan's Art and Craft Store in Hermitage the group of friends gathered some last needed for the vigil and shared with us stories of their friend.

"She was my best friend, absolute best friend," said Jasmine Hoover. "She was the most beautiful person I've ever encountered before."

Police say that  Gonzalez was shot to death Monday morning by her roommate, 21-year-old Dustin Nichols, who told police he smoked marijuana and took LSD before committing the crime.

"I couldn't breathe," described  Donovan Wallace.

"No one really knows how exactly to feel," said Kevin LaCamera. "All we know is we will love and miss Olivia deeply."

Friends of Gonzalez want the vigil to reflect the cheerful friend they remember.

"A good send off for people to celebrate her life, because she definitely lived it to the fullest," said Wallace,

The vigil will be Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Shenango Valley Dam in Sharpsville.

People are encouraged to wear Purple and Red.

Calling hours for Olivia Gonzales will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be at noon the same day at St. Joseph Church, Sharon

