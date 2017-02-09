$600.000 Robotics facility opens in Canfield

There were plenty of guys in the kitchen Saturday night.More >>
Youngstown Police say a traffic accident on the city's south side sent one woman and four young children to the hospital Saturday night. Shortly before 7 p.m. a Chevy Trailblazer was driving southbound in the left lane of South Avenue, near Mabel Avenue, when a tire came loose. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control and struck a utility pole at Emery Avenue.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
