$600.000 Robotics facility opens in Canfield

The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center has opened a $600,000 RAMTECH Robotics Lab.

RAMTECH stands for Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Technology.

With this new lab, students will be able to earn five commercial certifications in manufacturing robots, automation, hydraulics, and computer numeric controlling machining.

is the only facility in the valley to offer this training.

The MCCTC received a grant from the Ohio Department of Education for the lab. General Motors helped MCCTC to design the facility.

GM uses the same robot technology in their Lordstown plant.

"Welding is a huge, huge branch of robotic operation and Fabrication," said Richard Hassler, RAMTECH Coordinator, when explaining how students can apply the technology in a career.

Students will begin taking classes in the lab immediately.