Farrell police question shooting victim's story

Police in Farrell are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

A 28-year-old man told officers he was shot in the thigh at around 2 am as he was taking out the garbage on the 900 block of Market Street.

Police say their preliminary investigation turned up inconstencies with the victim's statement.

Officers say the victim is not cooperating with their investigation.

The man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 724-983-2720, or contact them through police@cityoffarrell.com

A supervisor with Mercer County Dispatch tells 21 News that the man is expected to survive.