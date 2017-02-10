State police conduct drug raid in Farrell neighborhood - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

State police conduct drug raid in Farrell neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
FARRELL, Pa. -

People living in a Farrell neighborhood woke up Friday morning to find members of law enforcement swarming their street.

Shortly after 6 a.m., state police, an armored vehicle and members of a SWAT team converged on a home on the 900 block of Fruit Street.

One neighbor reported hearing a noise described as a loud "bang" at the time.

The street was blocked off while officers conducted what they say was part of an investigation into the sale of narcotics in the city.

State police have not said if the search resulted in any arrests or the recovery of any illegal drugs.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Log in, look out: cyberattack could grow Monday

    The Latest: Log in, look out: cyberattack could grow Monday

    Sunday, May 14 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-05-14 18:33:44 GMT
    Chinese media are reporting that the global "ransomware" virus attacked many university networks in China.More >>
    Chinese media are reporting that the global "ransomware" virus attacked many university networks in China.More >>

  • Youngstown Schools add gardening to the curriculum

    Youngstown Schools add gardening to the curriculum

    Sunday, May 14 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-05-14 16:58:05 GMT
    From shoveling to raking to planting students in the Youngstown City school district are getting down and dirty this Spring, and it's all part of a new district-wide initiative.  " Any subject matter can be incorporated into the garden, hands-on experience for the kids gets them out of the classroom," says Pat Lowry, Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Youngstown City School District.   Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip implemented the garden initiati...More >>
    From shoveling to raking to planting students in the Youngstown City school district are getting down and dirty this Spring, and it's all part of a new district-wide initiative.  " Any subject matter can be incorporated into the garden, hands-on experience for the kids gets them out of the classroom," says Pat Lowry, Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Youngstown City School District.   Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip implemented the garden initiati...More >>

  • 21 News Legal Analyst weighs in on FBI director's firing

    21 News Legal Analyst weighs in on FBI director's firing

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-05-14 15:56:51 GMT
    Fireworks on Capitol Hill follow the President's firing of FBI Director James Comey. The move is drawing some comparisons to the Watergate scandal in reports from news outlets across the county.  21 News Legal Analyst Matt Mangino joined WFMJ Weekend Today Sunday to explain why he believes the situation is worse than Watergate. "It's suspect," Mangino said. "You have the director of the FBI who is investigating your administration, who comes to you and asks for ...More >>
    Fireworks on Capitol Hill follow the President's firing of FBI Director James Comey. The move is drawing some comparisons to the Watergate scandal in reports from news outlets across the county.  21 News Legal Analyst Matt Mangino joined WFMJ Weekend Today Sunday to explain why he believes the situation is worse than Watergate. "It's suspect," Mangino said. "You have the director of the FBI who is investigating your administration, who comes to you and asks for ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms