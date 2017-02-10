State police conduct drug raid in Farrell neighborhood - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

State police conduct drug raid in Farrell neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
FARRELL, Pa. -

People living in a Farrell neighborhood woke up Friday morning to find members of law enforcement swarming their street.

Shortly after 6 a.m., state police, an armored vehicle and members of a SWAT team converged on a home on the 900 block of Fruit Street.

One neighbor reported hearing a noise described as a loud "bang" at the time.

The street was blocked off while officers conducted what they say was part of an investigation into the sale of narcotics in the city.

State police have not said if the search resulted in any arrests or the recovery of any illegal drugs.

