Opponents want Ohio to ban commonly used abortion procedure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Abortion opponents want the Ohio Legislature to ban a commonly used abortion procedure.

The ban is among several abortion restrictions proposed in the legislative agenda released Thursday by Ohio Right to Life. The anti-abortion group says Republican state Sen. Matt Huffman will sponsor legislation to ban the procedure, called dilation and evacuation.

The procedure accounts for most abortions performed between 13 and 24 weeks gestation and is used after some miscarriages.

Abortion-rights supporters contend it is the safest and most common procedure used in second-trimester abortions. Abortion opponents call it dismemberment.

Ohio Right to Life on Thursday urged the General Assembly to prioritize the group's legislative initiatives.

A statement from NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio says the proposed restrictions would interfere with doctor-patient relationships and prevent women from accessing care.

