Suspect in Liberty shooting arrested in Tampa

TAMPA -

A second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly Liberty Township shooting has been captured in Florida and faces even more charges.

Township police say 22-year-old Michael Curry was arrested on Thursday by police in Tampa.

Curry and 20-year-old William Shakoor are charged in connection with the shooting of Matthew Dalton.

The 40-year-old Webster, Ohio man was found on January 27 along Catherine Street where he had been shot in the leg.

Arrest warrants were issued for Shakoor and Curry on charges of attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Webster died eight days later.

Shakoor, who was arrested by U.S. Marshals last week, has since been indicted by the Trumbull County Grand Jury on a charge of murder.

In the process of arresting Curry on a fugitive warrant, police in Tampa also charged Curry with resisting arrest, falsification, as well as possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Curry in the custody of the Hillsborough County Sheriff.

Liberty police plan to begin extradition proceedings to bring Curry back to face charges in Trumbull County.

  • Sad Mother's Day for family of slain Ohio nurse's aide

  • I-80 ramps opening and closing in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties

    There is good news and bad news for the thousands of drivers who have felt dizzied by the challenges of trying to navigate through construction along Interstate 80 in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties. The good news is that the Ohio Department of Transportation plans to re-open the ramp leading from Interstate 80 eastbound, to US Route 422 in Girard at 7 p.m. Monday. 

  • The Latest: British center joins warning of new cyber cases

